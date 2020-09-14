P Scott Stubbs Sells 11,505 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $1,282,002.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

P Scott Stubbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 783,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $118.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

