PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCFBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $634.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

