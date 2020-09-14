Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pantheon Resources stock remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

