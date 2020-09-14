PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.24 Million

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. PANTHEON X has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $6.98 million worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

PANTHEON X Token Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,316,143 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

PANTHEON X Token Trading

PANTHEON X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

