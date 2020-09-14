PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAR. ValuEngine cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NYSE PAR traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 272,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,259. The stock has a market cap of $754.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.52. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,619 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $10,134,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

