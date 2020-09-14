Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.18. 324,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.17. Parsons has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.92 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, COO Carey A. Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Parsons by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Parsons by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

