Particl Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $38,956.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,687,118 coins and its circulating supply is 9,225,255 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

