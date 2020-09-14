Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 60,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

PBHC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.05.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

