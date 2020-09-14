PAXEX Market Capitalization Hits $3,764.10 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $3,764.10 and approximately $13.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.01559334 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001551 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000541 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

