PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.14 EPS

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (8.84) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (7.70) (($0.10)) by GBX (1.14) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON PCIP remained flat at $GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,983. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.76. PCI- PAL has a 12 month low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of PCI- PAL in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

