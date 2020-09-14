Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 4,558,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,690,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,468,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,103,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,714,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,692,000 after buying an additional 1,129,259 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 352.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 721,991 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

