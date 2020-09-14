PeepCoin Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade and Cryptohub. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and $4.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001352 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 177,860,284,750 coins and its circulating supply is 138,660,284,750 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

