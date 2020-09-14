Peter J. Lariviere Sells 15,529 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ATKR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 388,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,808. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

