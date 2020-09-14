PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Trading 8.8% Higher

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.45. 223,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 544,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. On average, research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

