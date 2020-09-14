Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in August

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Shares of POCEF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. Photon Control has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.80.
Photon Control Company Profile
