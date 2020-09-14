Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 83.1% in August

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the August 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of POCEF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. Photon Control has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.80.

Get Photon Control alerts:

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.