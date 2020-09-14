Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

PLL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $7.05. 94,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,927. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

PLL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

