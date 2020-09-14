Pillar (PLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $15,959.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.04716097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062031 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

