Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 64.5% in August

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 157,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,493. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

