Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $429,834.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 167,234,813 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

