POPCHAIN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $119.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, GDAC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $211,508.44 and approximately $119.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000465 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

