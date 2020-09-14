PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $767.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce $767.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $772.61 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $780.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Bank of America cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.32. The stock had a trading volume of 342,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.97. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after buying an additional 167,867 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after buying an additional 983,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,477,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.