Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Short Interest Up 104.2% in August

Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 16,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMOIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.