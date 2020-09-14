Principal Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

