Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 65.3% in August

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $239,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 29,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,791. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

