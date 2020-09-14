ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Down 72.4% in August

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 11,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 120,336,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,839,500. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $181.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

