Protalex Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Protalex Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTX remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Protalex has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get Protalex alerts:

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Protalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.