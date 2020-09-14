Protalex Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Protalex Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTX remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Protalex has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Protalex Company Profile
