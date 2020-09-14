Proton Token (PTT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Proton Token has a total market cap of $464,978.26 and $96,808.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.84 or 0.04654464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token (CRYPTO:PTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,408,815 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.