Proton (XPR) Market Cap Hits $13.85 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Proton has a market cap of $13.85 million and $2.63 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044953 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.85 or 0.04653249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00061519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,319,538,503 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

