ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Cap of $54,669.17

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $54,669.17 and $76.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00723778 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006417 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035722 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.01179514 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000881 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 172,752,766 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

