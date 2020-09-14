PWR Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $103,149.82 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $103,149.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00704182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,645.47 or 0.99870277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.01554931 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00131306 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002281 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

