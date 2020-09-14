Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.77

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Pylon Network has a market cap of $446,095.51 and approximately $8.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00007190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $13.77, $24.43 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.04527401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00061182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00037680 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.