Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 53.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00032688 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $253,917.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00287126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00112984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.01532197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00207952 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

