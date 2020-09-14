QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Update

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 823. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,002.00 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QADB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of QAD in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

