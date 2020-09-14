QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $700,889.02

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $700,889.02 and $53,582.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

