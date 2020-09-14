Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Purchases 42,600 Shares

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$77,208.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,440.24.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 38,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$69,836.40.

On Friday, September 4th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$58,790.40.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,292.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 32,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$61,309.15.

On Friday, August 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 49,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,030.57.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 27,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,420.80.

On Monday, August 24th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 14,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,690.15.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 5,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,756.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 323,736 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$621,605.49.

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,255.02.

QTRH traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.83. 99,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,408. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Quarterhill Inc has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

