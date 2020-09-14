Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,110,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,732,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

QTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 70.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 8.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

