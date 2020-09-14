Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) shares rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,110,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,732,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
QTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $770.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.
Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.
