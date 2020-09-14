Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 199,029 Shares

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,074,239.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 837,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health Inc has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radius Health by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Radius Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

