RChain Market Capitalization Tops $14.31 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One RChain token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, IDEX, ChaoEX and OOOBTC. RChain has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $235,019.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00287912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00112808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01535580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00206607 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, IDEX, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Kucoin, ChaoEX, BitMart and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.