REAL (REAL) Achieves Market Cap of $714,379.75

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BitFlip, Radar Relay and IDEX. REAL has a total market cap of $714,379.75 and $699.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00283073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.01567972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00191911 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, BitFlip and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

