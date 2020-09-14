RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 158,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

