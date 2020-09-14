Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Up 13.8%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares were up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 1,195,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 926,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,136.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.