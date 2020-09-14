Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Up 13.8%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares were up 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 1,195,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 926,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $182.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,136.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

