Redd Hits Market Capitalization of $28.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $34,020.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,734.43 or 0.99957305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002089 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00184994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000901 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

