Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.15). Regenxbio posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth $2,856,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 345,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

