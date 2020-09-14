Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Update

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGRNF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regis Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRNF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. 788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

