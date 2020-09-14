Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, a growth of 176.2% from the August 15th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of REKR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 2,848,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 2,725,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

