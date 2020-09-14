Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 79.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,813 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,559. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.