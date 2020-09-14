Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Shares Up 9.8%

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $39.80. 146,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 147,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $343,110. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 334,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $287,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

