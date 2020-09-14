REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.00

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

