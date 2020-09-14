Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells $73,046,776.40 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hadley Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75.

RVLV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 1,884,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,715. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.