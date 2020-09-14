Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells $73,046,776.40 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $73,046,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hadley Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75.
RVLV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 1,884,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,715. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.