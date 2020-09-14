Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Short Interest Down 70.7% in August

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REXN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 5,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.26.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
