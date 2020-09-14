Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Short Interest Down 70.7% in August

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REXN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 5,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,631. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Get Rexahn Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.40% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.